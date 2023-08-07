Researchers looking to uncover names of those enslaved at Bloomsbury

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A research project is underway to reveal more about the enslaved community at Bloomsbury.

The project started in January 2023. The first phase was to identify the numbers and names of those enslaved individuals.

“As of June 2023, we had 197 documented individuals,” Right the Record President Zann Nelson said.

Nelson says names are important, because they add a level of humanity. She says records stopped including the names of those enslaved in the late 1700s.

So far, they have found first names for more than 150 individuals, and first & last names for 66.

Nelson says she’ll continue to do this work until she can’t anymore.

“As long as I can do it, I’m going to do it,” she said.

