Grant to help give students some hands-on learning at Albemarle park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thanks to a recent grant, students at the Peabody School will be working on a grasslands restoration project at Darden Towe Park.

During the school year, participating students will research which plants belong in our ecosystem. They’ll then get to help plant native plants at the park.

“The goal is to get people outside enjoying nature, connected with nature for their mental health, but also for the Earth and the biodiversity,” Amy Lastinger, an environmental science teacher, said. “We feel like this is a good way that people can make change for themselves and for the Earth.”

Lastinger says she hopes this project will expand beyond her classroom.

