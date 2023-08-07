Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Grant to help give students some hands-on learning at Albemarle park

Darden Towe Park (FILE)
Darden Towe Park (FILE)(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thanks to a recent grant, students at the Peabody School will be working on a grasslands restoration project at Darden Towe Park.

During the school year, participating students will research which plants belong in our ecosystem. They’ll then get to help plant native plants at the park.

“The goal is to get people outside enjoying nature, connected with nature for their mental health, but also for the Earth and the biodiversity,” Amy Lastinger, an environmental science teacher, said. “We feel like this is a good way that people can make change for themselves and for the Earth.”

Lastinger says she hopes this project will expand beyond her classroom.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive

Latest News

Fire at Guajiros Miami Eatery
Fire crews called out to Charlottesville restaurant (12p)
Fire at Guajiros Miami Eatery
Fire crews called out to Charlottesville restaurant
Trail next to Moores Creek (FILE)
Charlottesville organization accuses Albemarle of violating Americans with Disabilities Act
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa County