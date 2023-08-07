Fire crews called out to Charlottesville restaurant
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Emergency crews quickly put out a fire at a West Main Street restaurant.
Firefighters were called out to Guajiros Miami Eatery around 9:50 a.m. Monday, August 7. Employees believe a meter box sparked the fire. Authorities, though, are still investigating the cause of the fire.
There was no apparent damage.
