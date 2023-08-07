Advertise With Us
Fire crews called out to Charlottesville restaurant

Charlottesville Fire Department (FILE)
Charlottesville Fire Department (FILE)(WVIR)
By Destini Harris
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Emergency crews quickly put out a fire at a West Main Street restaurant.

Firefighters were called out to Guajiros Miami Eatery around 9:50 a.m. Monday, August 7. Employees believe a meter box sparked the fire. Authorities, though, are still investigating the cause of the fire.

There was no apparent damage.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

