Fire crews called out to Charlottesville restaurant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Emergency crews quickly put out a fire at a West Main Street restaurant.

Firefighters were called out to Guajiros Miami Eatery around 9:50 a.m. Monday, August 7. Employees believe a meter box sparked the fire. Authorities, though, are still investigating the cause of the fire.

There was no apparent damage.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.