Charlottesville organization accuses Albemarle of violating Americans with Disabilities Act

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The push is on to make the Moores Creek Bridge more accessible.

“There’s virtually no way for most people with mobility impairments to even get to the base of the bridge, much less climbed 12 feet of stairs that take you up to the top,” Tom Vandever said.

“It would be such very nice to be able to go on the bridge and look up and down Moore’s Creek and enjoy the view,” Jim Herndon said.

Vandever and Herdon work for the Independence Resource Center. For two years now, they say they’ve been trying to have the bridge fixed.

“The sad thing about it is it would have been very simple to have made it accessible at the time it was built, but that didn’t happen. So now we’re in the point of, well, how can we fix it?” Vandever said.

The nearly $15 million bridge was finished in 2020. It is owned by both Albemarle County and Woolen Mills, and allows access onto the Rivanna Trail.

In their most recent efforts, Vandever and Herdon sent a letter to the county and Woolen Mills: Dated July 19, it details what they consider to be “egregious violations” of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The county provided NBC29 the following statement: “Albemarle County staff is conducting a review of the items addressed in the letter received by the Independence Resource Center.”

Woolen Mills has not yet responded to NBC29.

