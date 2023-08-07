Advertise With Us
Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy struck by tractor-trailer in hit-and-run on I-81

An Augusta County Sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries following a hit-and-run involving a...
An Augusta County Sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries following a hit-and-run involving a tractor trailer on I-81 North(AUGUSTA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy suffered minor injuries after being struck by a tractor-trailer in a hit-and-run on I-81 Sunday night.

ACSO says around 9:48 pm, the deputy was traveling north near mile marker 220 and entering a VDOT work zone. The deputy was driving normally and not responding to any call when his patrol unit was struck from behind and heavily damaged by an unknown tractor-trailer.

The initial severe impact drove the deputies marked Ford Explorer approximately 100 feet down the interstate and into a VDOT work truck, striking the energy-absorbing bumper on the VDOT truck, and spinning the deputy’s cruiser around.

The tractor-trailer did not stop and fled the scene. The VDOT workers in the work zone who witnessed the incident were not injured and assisted the deputy, who was injured and unable to radio for help due to the severe damage to his patrol unit. The deputy was transported to Augusta Health where he was treated for his injuries.

“I am thankful that our deputy survived this horrific incident and I am thankful for the quick and professional response by the Virginia Department of Transportation workers, the Virginia State Police, Augusta County Fire Rescue, Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department – Station 25, and the Augusta County Emergency Communications Center,” Sheriff Donald Smith said, “I am also thankful that the deputy was wearing his seatbelt and that he sustained only minor injuries”.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run investigation is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police, Area 17 Office at 540-885-2142.

