2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru

Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
YUKON, Okla. (Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-a restaurant in Oklahoma.

According to the Yukon Police Department, the toddler was walking with his parents when he was hit in the drive-thru lane around lunchtime.

The child was taken to a trauma hospital where he died from his injuries.

The police department is investigating the collision to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Family members identified the child as Ismael Perez. They created a GoFundMe to help the toddler’s mother with funeral costs.

