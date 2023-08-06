Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Truck and Tractor Pull drives in support for New Directions Center

The New Directions Center says this is the biggest fundraiser to date while being such a blast.
The New Directions Center says this is the biggest fundraiser to date while being such a blast.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The East Coast National Truck and Tractor Pull competition pulled in people and profit for a purpose. Organizer William Campbell came up with the idea to give all the proceeds to help someone do good.

“I wanted a way to give back to the community so I did some research in new directions as a foundation that does not charge for any services and that’s who I want to donate money to,” Campbell said.

New Directions Center has lots of hands and feet involved in making it happen, with volunteers all over the perimeter bringing water, crowd control, and keeping everything in order. The hard work pays off, knowing awareness of domestic violence gets brought to a bigger scale.

It’s also letting people know that, if you’re in a situation like this, the community does care about them, and that they care enough to support them. This is an important cause, these crimes are being committed against other people. It is not a victim’s fault and we need to fix this,” New Directions Center Executive Director Claudia Lopez-Muñiz said.

The New Directions Center was declared last night’s true winner with all the proceeds going to the center’s efforts to combat domestic violence.

“Just one night event we should raise somewhere between $6000 and $8000 to donate to new directions. All the sponsors that I get, they help pay for these class purses for all these truck classes I have —that way, every bit of money I take into the proceeds, I can donate a whole hundred percent that away,” Campbell said.

The proceeds are used to help reach the financial goals NDC has as well s bring resources for current programs while planning for new potentials.

The New Directions Center says this is the biggest fundraiser to date while being such a blast. The track is set out for them to look forward to it next year.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive

Latest News

Staunton house fire displaces four
Staunton house fire displaces four people
The two women were crowned in Lynchburg on Saturday night
2024 Miss Virginia Volunteer and Miss Virginia Teen Volunteer are crowned in Lynchburg
The team gives out free haircuts for back-to-school weekend, but wanted to take it up a notch...
Who’s Next Barbershop steps up with free back-to-school items
A gym in Charlottesville offered free injury and pain care Sunday, August 6.
Physical therapy doctors offer gym members free consultations