Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Shooting kills 2 men and a woman and wounds 2 others in Washington, DC, police chief says

Weekend gun violence strikes multiple states leaving several dead as investigations are on-going. (WJLA, WHAM, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A shooting on a street in the nation’s capital left three people dead and two others hospitalized Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to the sounds of gunshots around 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road Southeast and found five victims who had been shot.

Two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene and two men were transported to area hospitals, Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department Acting Chief Pamela Smith said during a news conference at the scene.

The conditions of the hospitalized victims were not immediately known.

“This kind of gun violence is not acceptable in the District of Columbia. This is not a war zone. We want our residents to feel safe,” Smith said.

Smith asked for help from the public in collecting information about what she called a disturbing fatal shooting.

“We realize that there may be others who may have been injured tonight. We are asking you to come forward,” Smith said, adding that the community needs to be involved in stopping the city’s violence. “It can’t rest upon the metropolitan police department to determine what works and what doesn’t work.”

Washington experienced another mass shooting last month when nine people were wounded while celebrating Independence Day in a neighborhood about a 20-minute drive east of the White House.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive

Latest News

The month-old walrus calf arrived at the Alaska Sealife Center after he was spotted on Alaska’s...
CUTE: Baby walrus receives 24/7 cuddle care after rescue
Weekend gun violence strikes multiple states leaving several dead as investigations are on-going.
Deadly gun violence strikes multiple states
Puppies with Service Dogs of Virginia (FILE)
Service Dogs of Virginia looking for volunteers to help train puppies
America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors