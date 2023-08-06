Severe Risk Sunday and Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A hot, humid, and breezy day ahead, with warm front bringing showers and a low risk for severe storms, but that will be ramped up on Monday. A strong cold front will bring an enhanced (3 out of 5) risk for severe weather. That will include strong damaging wind gusts and small hail as primary threats. Temperatures will be near 90 with dew points in the low 70′s. We’ll get a brief reprieve on Tuesday and Wednesday before another round of showers and storms round out the week. Check back for updates.

Today: Isolated afternoon and evening storms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: And enhanced risk for severe storms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Dry, sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Thursday - Saturday: Showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80′s.

