Service Dogs of Virginia looking for volunteers to help train puppies

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Service Dogs of Virginia offered up a demonstration at the Center at Belvedere Sunday, August 6.

“We want them to be excited about what we do,” founder Peggy Law said. “Hopefully, become involved.”

Attendees watched as two puppies showed off their skills.

“We try to educate the public on some of the things that the dogs learn, or show them at different developmental stages,” Law said.

Service Dogs of Virginia is looking for people to help raise puppies.

“We can’t do the work that we do without people who are willing to take a puppy from 8 weeks to approximately a year and come to classes and learn from us and raise their puppy so that it can go on and help somebody with a disability,” Law said. “We provide all the food, we provide the vet care, and we provide weekly classes. So it’s it’s a win for everybody.”

