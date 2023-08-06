Advertise With Us
Physical therapy doctors offer gym members free consultations

(FILE)
(FILE)(WAFB)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A gym in Charlottesville offered free injury and pain care Sunday, August 6.

Solidarity Crossfit teamed up with Doctor Alan Barb and Doctor Luke Burns from Whole Strength Physical Therapy to give free consultations to gym members.

“It kind of let’s them know a little bit about what we do, and gives them a little bit of information on how to take care of their bodies a little bit better,” Dr. Barb said.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to noon.

