Greene County offering students free school breakfast and lunch

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County Public Schools is giving free meals to students this upcoming academic year through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs.

Friday, August 4, the county announced the new policy under a community eligibility provision, which grants students one free breakfast and one free lunch per day.

There are no income requirements, and families do not have to submit a meal application form.

Greene County schools are back in session August 16.

