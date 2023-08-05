Advertise With Us
Hot and Humid Weekend, Tracking Monday Storms

By Dominique Smith
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pleasant weather expected, due to the influence of high pressure, but it will be hot and humid. There is a chance for isolated showers and storms late Sunday. A cold front will move through on Monday bringing an increased risk for severe storms. Across the week we’ll see seasonable weather nearing 90. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with late isolated showers and storms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: Severe risk. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Sunny and nice. Highs in the upper 80′s.

Thursday & Friday: Showers and storms. Highs around 90.

