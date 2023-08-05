Advertise With Us
Clemson transfers hope to help ‘Hoos on the field and in the locker room

Kobe Pace
Kobe Pace(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA football team has two guys this season that have transferred into the program from Clemson.

Running back Kobe Pace and defensive back Malcolm Greene both played for Cavalier Coach Tony Elliott when he coached at Clemson, and the two transfers hope to show their teammates what it takes to make an impact on the field.

Pace joins the ranks of Virginia’s talented group of running backs, having transferred for his senior season.

“I can run past you, I can run through you, I can make a guy miss, whatever I have to do to get to the endzone is what I’m going to do,” Pace said.

Pace scored nine touchdowns at Clemson over three seasons, rushing for almost 800 yards.

Pace was recruited by Coach Elliot to Clemson, and Pace says he trusts Coach Elliott and the scheme he wants to run at Virginia.

“I wanted to come here just to help this team out. Put Virginia on our backs and show what we can do,” Pace said.

Greene also played for Coach Elliott at Clemson, and the Richmond native joins the ‘Hoos as a grad student.

“I feel like I can bring a great level of energy to the team that people aren’t used to seeing from a cornerback,” Greene said. “People are used to corners just being a trash talker. I’m a guy that want’s to get the most out of everyone around me.”

The two transfers aim to help the ‘Hoos on the field and in the locker room, and show their new teammates what it takes to win.

