Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

3 found dead in James River

James River
James River(WDBJ7)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning after three bodies were found in the James River at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

The Rockbridge Regional Public Safety Communications Center received reports Friday around 7:43 p.m. of three missing swimmers.

According to police, two juveniles and an adult family member were swimming in the James River in the Arnold’s Valley area of Rockbridge County.

Rescue crews were unable to find the swimmers Friday evening, but their bodies were recovered Saturday morning a short distance from where they were last reported seen.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

The names of the victims have not been released.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive

Latest News

A gym in Charlottesville offered free injury and pain care Sunday, August 6.
Physical therapy doctors offer gym members free consultations
Service Dogs of Virginia
Service Dogs of Virginia looking for volunteers to help train puppies
Service Dogs of Virginia
Service Dogs of Virginia looking for volunteers to help train puppies
(FILE)
Physical therapy doctors offer gym members free consultations
Greene County Public Schools sign (FILE)
Greene County offering students free school breakfast and lunch