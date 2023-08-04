UVA lab partnering with U.S. Air Force to develop electronic cooling ‘freeze ray’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Controlling the temperature of electronics is critical to keeping them working right.

Now, a UVA lab is partnering with the U.S. Air Force to build its very own freeze ray to keep electronics cool.

“The instant that energy hits a surface, it actually evaporates material from the surface,” said UVA Engineering Professor Patrick Hopkins. “That process of evaporation is what cools the surface creating this cooling effect.”

Hopkins and his team of graduate student are developing this cooling device to use aboard U.S. military aircraft.

“[It’s] very similar to when you walk out of the shower. You feel cold because water is evaporating off your body,” Hopkins said.

The Air Force is giving the lab $750,000 to conduct more research.

Once that work is done, the lab will partner with Hopkins’ spin-off company, Laser Thermal, to find commercial applications.

“There’s this ecosystem of startup culture that is really designed for taking really innovative technology that started in the university, and translating that,” Hopkins said. “We’re interested in heating and cooling and materials specifically on really small scales. So why does a computer get hot? Why does your cell phone get hot?”

Hopkins says it will take anywhere from five to ten years to go from research to integrated technology.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.