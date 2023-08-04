Advertise With Us
Teen says she was sent home from job at Chick-fil-A job over ‘unnatural’ hair color

Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed. (WBTV)
By Erica Lunsford and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A teen employee at a Chick-fil-A in North Carolina says she was sent home from work because of the color of her hair.

“She pulled me aside and she was like, ‘Hey, one of our supervisors came through yesterday and they noticed blond in your hair, and they want you to take it out and come back since blond is an unnatural color to you,’” 16-year-old Autumn Williams said.

Williams and her mother, Nina Burch, said they want to share her story so this doesn’t happen to other people.

“You’re being sent home because your hair color is not natural? I didn’t understand what that meant,” Burch said.

Burch said she tried to speak to management at the Chick-fil-A for clarification as to why a supervisor sent her daughter home but said management refused to talk to her about it.

WBTV reached out to Chick-fil-A corporate about the incident Tuesday. A representative said a supervisor on site misinterpreted the policy and shared that Williams is allowed to come back and work at the location.

But Williams expressed she has no desire to work at that location.

The Chick-fil-A corporate office said it could not comment on whether the supervisor involved would receive any additional training on the company policies or receive any disciplinary actions.

“I just hope that companies realize that no one fits in a box. People come in different colors, shapes, sizes and what you perceive to be natural based off someone’s ethnicity or race isn’t necessarily true,” Burch said.

Burch added Chick-fil-A made no attempt to contact her or Williams’ father about the matter.

“No one else should feel like they have to change themselves to fit into someone’s perfect image of them,” Williams said.

As far as any legal action is concerned, Burch said they are considering all possibilities.

