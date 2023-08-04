Louisa County Public Schools hosting its annual Stuff the Bus event

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Public Schools is hosting its annual Stuff the Bus event.

If you’re stopping by the Walmart in Zion Crossroads, it’s as easy as picking up a pack of crayons or glue sticks and donating it to the bus.

“It doesn’t cost a whole lot, whether you just give them a pack of pencils, or you go all out whatever you want to do, it all helps,” Sheriff Donnie Lowe said.

LCPS is hoping this campaign well help fill up more boxes and fill more needs than ever before.

“Each year this event grows bigger and bigger. Last year, we were able to collect 89 boxes of school supplies for students. This year, we’re going for 100,” LCPS Superintendent Doug Straley said.

Louisa students will return to school on Wednesday, August 9.

If you’re thinking about donating, LCPS will be at the Zion Crossroads Walmart accepting donations through Saturday, August 5.

