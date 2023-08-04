Hot and Humid August Weekend. Watching Storm Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot and more humid, first weekend of August ahead. Seasonable temperatures with highs Saturday in the upper 80s, a littler hotter Sunday with highs either side of 90. While overall, a largely dry weekend, a few storms could sneak in from the west, late Sunday for some locations.

Watching a stronger, Summer cold front that will arrive Monday to trigger scattered storms. Some may turn strong to severe during the afternoon and evening. We will continue to monitor.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated shower early. Patchy fog. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, seasonable, humid. Highs 85-90. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Few late day storms possible. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Scattered storms. Severe risk possible. Highs around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs around 90.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.