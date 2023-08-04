Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Hot and Humid August Weekend. Watching Storm Chances

Few Storms - Late Sunday. More Likely Monday
Hot and Humid Weekend. Watching Next Chance for Storms
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot and more humid, first weekend of August ahead. Seasonable temperatures with highs Saturday in the upper 80s, a littler hotter Sunday with highs either side of 90. While overall, a largely dry weekend, a few storms could sneak in from the west, late Sunday for some locations.

Watching a stronger, Summer cold front that will arrive Monday to trigger scattered storms. Some may turn strong to severe during the afternoon and evening. We will continue to monitor.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated shower early. Patchy fog. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, seasonable, humid. Highs 85-90. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Few late day storms possible. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Scattered storms. Severe risk possible. Highs around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs around 90.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
Carlos Portillio
Families and friends honoring the life of Carlos Portillo

Latest News

Hot and Humid Weekend. Watching Next Chance for Storms
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
A Beautiful Weekend Ahead
Heat and higher humidity into the weekend
A Dry Weekend Ahead
Back to reality