Goats seeing great success clearing invasive plants at Charlottesville’s Washington Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Washington Park is looking a bit better right now thanks to some hungry goats.

More than 40 goats from Goat Busters started chomping on the invasive plants day and night.

Some even climbed up the bushes to clear vines that were choking out sunlight.

“I think they do a pretty good job and had some help from their owner who would cut some of the vines, but we’re pretty excited with how the goats have done,” said Rob Mathes with Charlottesville Parks & Rec.

The Goat Busters will now be moving to a different area in Washington Park to clear up more invasive plants.

