The Commissioners and Cans Food and Fund Drive is now underway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A statewide effort is underway to fight food insecurity. The Commissioners and Cans Food and Fund Drive is happening right now.

The drive is a partnership between the Virginia State’s Commissioners of Revenue Association and the Federation of Food Banks.

Donations are being accepted at 3 locations in Charlottesville: in front of City Hall, the transit station, and at the Parks and Rec Center.

You have until the end of August to donate your cans and cash.

