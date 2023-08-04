Advertise With Us
The Commissioners and Cans Food and Fund Drive is now underway

Donations are being accepted at 3 locations in Charlottesville: in front of City Hall, the transit station, and at the Parks and Rec Center.
By Destini Harris
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A statewide effort is underway to fight food insecurity. The Commissioners and Cans Food and Fund Drive is happening right now.

The drive is a partnership between the Virginia State’s Commissioners of Revenue Association and the Federation of Food Banks.

You have until the end of August to donate your cans and cash.

