Charlottesville man accepted into prestigious Obama Foundation Leaders USA Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville man is about to represent the city on a national level.

Daniel Fairley is the youngest president of 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, and now he’s also a part of the Obama Foundation’s Leaders USA Program.

Fairley is one of 100 emerging change-makers in the country chosen to participate in the program.

He was selected for his unwavering dedication to serving boys and men of color in the Charlottesville community.

“One of the things that I’m really looking forward to is definitely bringing resources and attention to Charlottesville, kind of bringing a positive energy back to the national Charlottesville, kind of light,” Fairley said.

The next six months will connect Fairley with people from all over the country to explore leadership values.

“We’re getting personalized coaching to help develop through all the opportunities that are available, including professional coaching, personal coaching, we are also given the opportunity to work with the Obama leaders and the Obama Foundation network,” Fairley said.

Fairley has been in a national position before, having interned at the White House during the Obama administration.

“I’m hoping to bring back kind of a positive light into the national spotlight for Charlottesville to show that there are positive things that are happening in our community and to highlight those experiences for people that are looking to invest in a community that works so hard,” Fairley said.

Fairley says that he wondered if he was really qualified for the program when he first applied, but as it turns out he was the perfect fit.

“This is one of those lessons for me, like keeping your connections, keeping up with the people, you never know what bridges you’re going to need in the future,” Fairley said.

