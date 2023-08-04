Charlottesville law group filing lawsuit against Virginia Air Pollution Control Board

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville law group is filing a lawsuit against the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board.

The lawsuit is in response to the board pulling Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

RGGI began in Virginia in 2020 to limit carbon dioxide emissions.

The Southern Environmental Law Center says the Youngkin-appointed board cannot pull out of this initiative without going through the General Assembly.

“We’re very disappointed that they’ve gone down this route, that they’ve plowed ahead with this repeal, ignoring the questions about their authority, ignoring the thousands of Virginians who said ‘Please don’t do this,’” said Nate Benforado with the Southern Environmental Law Center.

The law group has until August 30 to put together facts and claims.

