Charlottesville law group filing lawsuit against Virginia Air Pollution Control Board

By Maggie Glass
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville law group is filing a lawsuit against the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board.

The lawsuit is in response to the board pulling Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

RGGI began in Virginia in 2020 to limit carbon dioxide emissions.

The Southern Environmental Law Center says the Youngkin-appointed board cannot pull out of this initiative without going through the General Assembly.

“We’re very disappointed that they’ve gone down this route, that they’ve plowed ahead with this repeal, ignoring the questions about their authority, ignoring the thousands of Virginians who said ‘Please don’t do this,’” said Nate Benforado with the Southern Environmental Law Center.

The law group has until August 30 to put together facts and claims.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

The Commissioners and Cans Food and Fund Drive is now underway
Charlottesville man accepted into prestigious Obama Foundation Leaders USA Program
Goats helping out at Washington Park
Goats seeing great success clearing invasive plants at Charlottesville’s Washington Park
Louisa County Public Schools hosting its annual Stuff the Bus event
