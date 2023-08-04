Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

A Beautiful Weekend Ahead

By Dominique Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While the day started on the cloudy side, conditions will improve into the afternoon and evening. More sun is expected in the late portion of the day, but a weak cold front may bring a few isolated showers. Temperatures more seasonable into the weekend, with higher humidity and sunnier skies. Tracking showers and possible severe storm chances into Monday. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, clearing into the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70′s to 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: Showers and storms, tracking chance for severe storms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the upper 80′s.

Thursday: Showers and storms. Highs around 90.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
Carlos Portillio
Families and friends honoring the life of Carlos Portillo

Latest News

Heat and higher humidity into the weekend
A Dry Weekend Ahead
Back to reality
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Cloudy and foggy start to Friday
NBC29 Weather 6 PM