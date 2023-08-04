A Beautiful Weekend Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While the day started on the cloudy side, conditions will improve into the afternoon and evening. More sun is expected in the late portion of the day, but a weak cold front may bring a few isolated showers. Temperatures more seasonable into the weekend, with higher humidity and sunnier skies. Tracking showers and possible severe storm chances into Monday. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, clearing into the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70′s to 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: Showers and storms, tracking chance for severe storms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the upper 80′s.

Thursday: Showers and storms. Highs around 90.

