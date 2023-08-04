Advertise With Us
Back to reality

Hot and humid weekend, strong storms early next week
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work day is getting off to a foggy start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, and a stray shower today. A southerly wind will usher in higher humidity levels over the next few days, as well as warmer temperatures. Weekend conditions will fortunately be dry. Meanwhile, we will be tracking a frontal boundary that may bring showers and strong storms to the region Monday. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, humid, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: low 90s...LOw: around 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

