AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to VDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-64 at mile marker 91 in Augusta County.

VDOT says the west left shoulder and left lane were closed but reopened around 7:30 p.m.

The Virginia State Police say they are investigating the crash, and there is at least one reported injury.

