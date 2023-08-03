Advertise With Us
VDOT looking for feedback on two Albemarle County transportation projects

By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - VDOT is looking for feedback on two transportation projects aimed at safety improvements on highways and byways.

“It’s very important for us to get the community’s involvement and the community’s input on these things, because those are the people who use these roads every day,” said Lou Hatter with VDOT.

Hatter says the survey asks questions like how often you use the impacted roads and at what times of day.

“One [project] is the Barracks Road corridor from basically the US 29 Emmet Street intersection out to Georgetown Road, and the second one is the old the Ivy Road corridor U.S. 250 from the interchange with the 29 bypass,” Hatter said.

The survey is open through August 18.

If you would like to add your input, a link to the survey is available here.

