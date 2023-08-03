UVA Cancer Center providing grants for innovative projects to improve care

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Cancer Center is seeking innovative ideas to improve care and reduce health disparities.

It is giving away several $10,000 grants to community-based projects.

The grant program is open to groups such as community-based nonprofits, advocacy organization academic institutions, and hospitals.

Proposed projects should address cancer health education, prevention, early detection, or survivorship.

“We know that our community partners have great ideas, so we want to help them launch those ideas and get them out into the communities that they live in,” said Lindsay Houser with the UVA Cancer Center.

Organizations interested in applying for a grant must complete the portal’s letter-of-intent form by 5 p.m. on August 31.

