Showers Taper. Clouds and Fog linger through Friday Morning. Turning Hot and More Humid for the Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers and drizzle tapering tonight. Clouds and areas of fog to linger through Friday morning. Some partial clearing for the afternoon, with a stray shower or storm. Temperatures will still stay below average through Friday. More sunshine, and turning hot and more humid, but largely dry for the weekend.

A stronger, Summer cold front will arrive Monday to trigger scattered storms. Some may turn storng to severe during the afternoon and evening. We will continue to monitor.

Tonight: Showers, drizzle to taper. Cloudy, areas of fog. Lows low to mid 60s.

Friday: Cloudy morning, areas of fog. Turning partly sunny by PM. Stray shower or storm. Highs upper 70s to around 80.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Seasonable, humid. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Highs around 90.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.