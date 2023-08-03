Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Showers Taper. Clouds and Fog linger through Friday Morning. Turning Hot and More Humid for the Weekend

Cloudy and foggy start to Friday
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers and drizzle tapering tonight. Clouds and areas of fog to linger through Friday morning. Some partial clearing for the afternoon, with a stray shower or storm. Temperatures will still stay below average through Friday. More sunshine, and turning hot and more humid, but largely dry for the weekend.

A stronger, Summer cold front will arrive Monday to trigger scattered storms. Some may turn storng to severe during the afternoon and evening. We will continue to monitor.

Tonight: Showers, drizzle to taper. Cloudy, areas of fog. Lows low to mid 60s.

Friday: Cloudy morning, areas of fog. Turning partly sunny by PM. Stray shower or storm. Highs upper 70s to around 80.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Seasonable, humid. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Highs around 90.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
Carlos Portillio
Families and friends honoring the life of Carlos Portillo

Latest News

Cloudy and foggy start to Friday
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Milder Temperatures to End the Week
Scattered showers
Scattered Shower/Storms to End Week
Our break from the intense humidity coming to an end