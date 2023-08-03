Our break from the intense humidity coming to an end

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Liquid sunshine is working into our region. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, with showers, and a scattered storm today. Periods of rain are expected to continue tonight into Friday. Around a half inch of rain will be possible, locally some areas may see a little more. Conditions will begin to improve this weekend, with hot and humid conditions beginning Sunday into early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: around 80

Tonight: Cloudy with rain, breezy, Low: mid 60s

Friday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, risk of storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.