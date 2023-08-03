Minority-owned businesses in Charlottesville have an opportunity receive grant funding

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Minority-owned businesses in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area have an opportunity to be awarded some grant money.

The United Way and The Chamber’s Minority Business Alliance Partnership is selecting 10 businesses to receive $5,000 in grants.

“To be eligible, a business has to be owned by a minority, or at least 51% ownership by a minority,” said Barbara Hutchinson.

They are hoping these grants will be a stepping stone in helping businesses become financially stable.

“What this grant allows is a small business to perhaps become current on a past due bill, maybe add to their inventory, buy a piece of equipment that would make production quicker, and get things on shelves quicker,” Hutchinson said.

Applications close at noon on August 15.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.