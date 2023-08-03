Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Milder Temperatures to End the Week

Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Shower and Storm Chances
By Dominique Smith
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mostly cloudy day ahead with below average temperatures and increasing humidity. As we get into the afternoon and evening, there is an increased chance for shower and storms, but not expected to be severe. Overnight into early Friday patchy fog is expected, with Friday looking very similar to today with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers and non-severe storms. Into the weekend we’ll see a warm up near 90, but not expecting rain of storms. The next day the NBC29 weather team will be keeping a watchful eye on, is Monday, which already has a potential for severe storms. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, strong gusty winds, and patchy fog overnight. Highs in the 70′s and low 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Friday: Cloudy and shower chances. Highs in the 70′s and low 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly sunny, getting hotter, and more humid. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: Shower and storms with severe risk. Highs in the low 90′s.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the upper 80′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
Carlos Portillio
Families and friends honoring the life of Carlos Portillo

Latest News

Our break from the intense humidity coming to an end
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Increasing Humidity and Return of Showers and Storms
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Increasing Humidity and the Return of Scattered Showers and Storms for the Late Week