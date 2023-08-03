Milder Temperatures to End the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mostly cloudy day ahead with below average temperatures and increasing humidity. As we get into the afternoon and evening, there is an increased chance for shower and storms, but not expected to be severe. Overnight into early Friday patchy fog is expected, with Friday looking very similar to today with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers and non-severe storms. Into the weekend we’ll see a warm up near 90, but not expecting rain of storms. The next day the NBC29 weather team will be keeping a watchful eye on, is Monday, which already has a potential for severe storms. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, strong gusty winds, and patchy fog overnight. Highs in the 70′s and low 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Friday: Cloudy and shower chances. Highs in the 70′s and low 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly sunny, getting hotter, and more humid. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: Shower and storms with severe risk. Highs in the low 90′s.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the upper 80′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.