Lunchables now offering packs with fresh fruit instead of candy, cookies

Lunchables debuts four new fresh fruit offerings in partnership with Del Monte.
Lunchables debuts four new fresh fruit offerings in partnership with Del Monte.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Lunchables in select areas of the U.S. will now offer fresh fruit as its sweet treat instead of candy or cookies.

According to a news release, the new Lunchables will come with either pineapple, clementines, grapes or apples. The fruit will accompany cheese, crackers, and either ham or turkey.

But don’t worry – the original Lunchables with candy or cookies will still be available.

Lunchables’ parent company Kraft Heinz said the new, healthier meal was born from an influx in internet searches for “Lunchables with fruits and vegetables.” According to the company, the searches increased 500% in the past year.

Kraft Heinz is teaming up with Del Monte to provide the fruit.

Lunchables with Fresh Fruit debuts just in time for the back-to-school season.

The new product line aims to “power kids forward throughout the day while getting them accustomed to eating fruits by showing up prominently in a product they already know and enjoy.”

The new Lunchables with Fresh Fruit are available now and can be found in the produce section of select grocery stores in the South and Central regions of the United States.

