Greene County 10-year-old making a name for himself in the world of dirt bike racing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Greene County 10-year-old is making a name for himself in the world of dirt bike racing.

Bradley Burkholder started racing when he was just 7-years-old, and he’s already won dozens of awards.

Bradley is a kid of few words, letting his riding do the talking.

In the woods behind his home, he gets up to 25 miles per hour, and on his front lawn, he practices his moves.

“It’s rewarding to watch him grow and get faster,” Bradley’s dad, Brian Burkholder said.

Brian is competing in the Virginia Championship Hare Scramble Series, racing in the minis category with kids 9 to 15 years old.

“It’s a proud feeling to see him go after something he’s worked hard for,” Mr. Burtholder said.

Bradley is getting up to 60 miles per hour in race courses winding through rocks, woods, and fields.

“I buy him every type of protective gear that I think is good for him,” Bradley’s mom, Shannon Burkholder said. “There is always a possibility of him getting hurt, and he has gotten hurt in the past, but he tends to hold himself together pretty good.”

Bradley has even gained some sponsorships after winning national Enduro Series race in Georgia.

When asked how long he wants keep dirt biking, Bradley said: “[I’ll] keep doing it until I die.”

