Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Gas prices on the rise in Albemarle and Charlottesville

(FILE)
(FILE)(WENDELL FRANKS)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A rise in gas prices from Albemarle to Charlottesville has people shuffling to find someplace cheaper.

On Thursday, August 3, the baseline gas price at the Shell on Pantops was $3.59 a gallon.

Cross from Albemarle into Charlottesville, and the Shell by Belmont Bridge is the same, but the Sunoco on High Street is at $3.99 a gallon.

Ragina Ali with AAA recommends using the Gas Price Finder to help save at the pump

“We know that certainly whenever gas prices are high, people do all sorts of things to help save at the pump,” Ali said. “[Use the] fuel price finder to help you find the cheapest gas without actually driving around burning up gas looking for cheap gas.”

A link to the Gas Price Finder is available here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
Carlos Portillio
Families and friends honoring the life of Carlos Portillo

Latest News

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA hiring consulting agency to improve shelter operations
(FILE)
VDOT looking for feedback on two Albemarle County transportation projects
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Speed cameras to be installed
Albemarle supervisors push for speed cameras in school zones