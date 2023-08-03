Gas prices on the rise in Albemarle and Charlottesville

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A rise in gas prices from Albemarle to Charlottesville has people shuffling to find someplace cheaper.

On Thursday, August 3, the baseline gas price at the Shell on Pantops was $3.59 a gallon.

Cross from Albemarle into Charlottesville, and the Shell by Belmont Bridge is the same, but the Sunoco on High Street is at $3.99 a gallon.

Ragina Ali with AAA recommends using the Gas Price Finder to help save at the pump

“We know that certainly whenever gas prices are high, people do all sorts of things to help save at the pump,” Ali said. “[Use the] fuel price finder to help you find the cheapest gas without actually driving around burning up gas looking for cheap gas.”

A link to the Gas Price Finder is available here.

