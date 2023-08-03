Charlottesville’s Aidan Peters passes away after battle with cancer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School’s Aidan Peters passed away on Tuesday, August 1. He was 18-years-old.

Peters had been fighting a rare form of bone cancer called Ewing’s sarcoma.

Peters had a love for baseball, especially pitching. He amazingly played this past spring with his Charlottesville High baseball team despite undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Peters’ mother says that he passed with friends and family at his bed-side, holding him tightly.

There will be a celebration of life for Aidan Peters on Saturday, August 5 at First Presbyterian Church on Park Street.

The service will start at 11 a.m. after viewing and visitation.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.