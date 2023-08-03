Advertise With Us
Charlottesville’s Aidan Peters passes away after battle with cancer

Aidan Peters
Aidan Peters(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School’s Aidan Peters passed away on Tuesday, August 1. He was 18-years-old.

Peters had been fighting a rare form of bone cancer called Ewing’s sarcoma.

Peters had a love for baseball, especially pitching. He amazingly played this past spring with his Charlottesville High baseball team despite undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Peters’ mother says that he passed with friends and family at his bed-side, holding him tightly.

There will be a celebration of life for Aidan Peters on Saturday, August 5 at First Presbyterian Church on Park Street.

The service will start at 11 a.m. after viewing and visitation.

