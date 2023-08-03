Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA hiring consulting agency to improve shelter operations

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA has hired a consulting agency to help improve shelter operations.

“Outcomes for Pets Consulting” is the agency that has been hired. It is led by national animal welfare expert Kristen Hassen.

Hassen is expected to provide an update organizational chart, standard operation procedures, and monthly progress reports.

Her work is expected to last at least three months.

