Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Albemarle supervisors oush for speed cameras in school zones

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:21 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE CO., Va. (WVIR) - New speed cameras will be monitoring everyone who flies by school zones in Albemarle County. This is the first ordinance of its kind in the county after Virginia legalized this in 2020.

“Several drivers are speeding in this area in excess of 10 miles an hour,” Albemarle County Police Chief Sean Reeves said.

Albemarle police found outside of Albemarle High School between 2:15 and 4:15 pm roughly 25% of drivers are speeding. At Western Albemarle High School that number is 16%. Those are where the cameras will be placed.

If you’re caught, a fine of 100 dollars will be mailed to you.

“With the way the Albemarle County Public Schools has redesigned their walk zones, there’s more people, more children walking to school now more than ever,” Reeves said.

Supervisor Ned Gallaway says the fines aren’t enough. He expressed frustration Wednesday night that speed camera tickets won’t add points to your license.

He added that the fines are less than if you’re pulled over by an officer ($250). Those laws are decided at the state level.

“That’s just bonkers. That just doesn’t make sense. I mean, it’s supposed to be a deterrent, just like a police officer sitting there in a car waiting for it. So I mean, that’s just, yeah, what the hell are they doing?” Gallaway said.

For Supervisor Donna Price this ordinance is personal. Her daughter was hit by a speeder in Virginia Beach in 1999.

“She suffered multiple compound fractures, pelvic fracture, skull fractures, two areas of traumatic brain injury and should have died at the scene. Miraculously, she survived. I am 100% in support of this,” Price said.

The board unanimously approved the ordinance.

“My goal with the speed cameras is to hopefully have no speeders come through and the speed cameras not activate or have to go off and then ultimately moving them elsewhere in the county or just as on the program altogether, because our roads are safe,” Reeves said.

The next step is to hire a third party to install the cameras.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
Carlos Portillio
Families and friends honoring the life of Carlos Portillo

Latest News

Speed cameras to be installed
New Speed Cameras
Virginia has averaged about 6,000 calls a month on the 988 line since it first launched.
988 crisis line sees successes and struggles in its first year
I-85 Shooting
Chesterfield teen shot on I-85 in Dinwiddie dies
Johnson Elementary Closet
Charlottesville business helping Johnson Elementary reorganize clothing donations