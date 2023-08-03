Albemarle supervisors oush for speed cameras in school zones

ALBEMARLE CO., Va. (WVIR) - New speed cameras will be monitoring everyone who flies by school zones in Albemarle County. This is the first ordinance of its kind in the county after Virginia legalized this in 2020.

“Several drivers are speeding in this area in excess of 10 miles an hour,” Albemarle County Police Chief Sean Reeves said.

Albemarle police found outside of Albemarle High School between 2:15 and 4:15 pm roughly 25% of drivers are speeding. At Western Albemarle High School that number is 16%. Those are where the cameras will be placed.

If you’re caught, a fine of 100 dollars will be mailed to you.

“With the way the Albemarle County Public Schools has redesigned their walk zones, there’s more people, more children walking to school now more than ever,” Reeves said.

Supervisor Ned Gallaway says the fines aren’t enough. He expressed frustration Wednesday night that speed camera tickets won’t add points to your license.

He added that the fines are less than if you’re pulled over by an officer ($250). Those laws are decided at the state level.

“That’s just bonkers. That just doesn’t make sense. I mean, it’s supposed to be a deterrent, just like a police officer sitting there in a car waiting for it. So I mean, that’s just, yeah, what the hell are they doing?” Gallaway said.

For Supervisor Donna Price this ordinance is personal. Her daughter was hit by a speeder in Virginia Beach in 1999.

“She suffered multiple compound fractures, pelvic fracture, skull fractures, two areas of traumatic brain injury and should have died at the scene. Miraculously, she survived. I am 100% in support of this,” Price said.

The board unanimously approved the ordinance.

“My goal with the speed cameras is to hopefully have no speeders come through and the speed cameras not activate or have to go off and then ultimately moving them elsewhere in the county or just as on the program altogether, because our roads are safe,” Reeves said.

The next step is to hire a third party to install the cameras.

