Albemarle police reminding drivers of move-over law changes

Switching lanes when you see a car on the side of the road is not just common courtesy, it’s now the law in Virginia.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Traffic officer David Huffman says the issue of people getting hit is not only happening for drivers, but for officers as well.

“We’ve been averaging about one crash a year where there’s actually been a police car stopped on the side of the road or in the road with their lights on,” Huffman said.

The previous law required drivers to move to another lane if there was an emergency vehicle on the shoulder.

Now, drivers are required to move over for all vehicles as long as it’s safe to do so.

