Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

VDH makes changes to COVID-19 reporting

The Virginia Department of Health says COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health says COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

VDH is also tracking cases and reporting them differently.

Epidemiologist Elena Diskin says the VDH dashboard used to show how many people visited ERs and Urgent Cares with COVID symptoms. However, that wasn’t the best way to do it.

“Now that we’re able to look at the percentage of people diagnosed with COVID-19, it’s just a little bit more specific,” Diskin said Wednesday, August 2.

VDH says although a summer spike is the reality of this epidemic, there are still precautions we can take.

“The best way to stay protected and kind of keep that immunity shield up is to make sure that you’re up to date on your vaccines,” Diskin said.

Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health says there is currently no need to take extra precautions now, but still test if you have COVID-like symptoms.

“If I get an illness that could be COVID, I got like, you know, runny nose or fever or muscle aches. I test myself because I don’t want to spread it to someone else,” Dr. Petri said.

Health experts say if you get COVID-19, it is still important to isolate yourself for five days to stop the spread.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
Carlos Portillio
Families and friends honoring the life of Carlos Portillo

Latest News

(FILE)
Albemarle discusses Rivanna Station project
James River Brewery
Central Virginia breweries earn recognition in Virginia Craft Beer Cup
UVA Health
UVA Health offering diabetes support group
(FILE)
Housing market slows around Charlottesville, CAAR says