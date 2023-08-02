VCU, city conduct active shooter training exercise

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University and the city of Richmond conducted an active shooter training exercise on Wednesday morning at the university’s Monroe Park Campus.

The university collaborated with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and other local, regional and state public safety agencies to practice a coordinated response to an emergency inside a VCU facility.

The active shooter training exercise included volunteers who role-played as victims. (WWBT)

The training consisted of a simulated emergency in the University Student Commons building on Floyd Avenue.

It included simulated gunfire and crowd panic, with volunteers role-playing as injured victims and witnesses inside and outside the Student Commons. The simulation started with a gunshot sound that was really a blank, and from there, first responders rushed to the actors who played as victims.

“I know it’s fake. But you know, it just makes you think about the real thing,” volunteer Carol Crombie said.

Crombie says she has participated in multiple shooter trainings as she volunteers for Chesterfield Medical Reserve Corps. She got to VCU early in the morning to get dressed and mentally ready for the role.

When volunteers walked in, they received a lanyard with a role they would take for the day. Crombie was assigned to be a gunshot victim. Actors then went to get stage makeup done to look the part.

“They told us if you wanted to do this part of it, you would have to wear clothes that you didn’t mind them cutting up,” Crombie said.

Participants should act by saying, “This is an exercise,” before and after everything they say to differentiate the simulation from reality.

It’s necessary because parts of the act looked real, though that’s kind of the point, to best prepare everyone for active shooter situations. The hope is when people like Crombie go down in the simulation. Then first responders are quick to find her and help to practice for real situations.

“We want them to feel like it’s the real thing. And that’s our goal because we want them to have that feeling like, you know, of urgency,” volunteer Heidi Hooker said.

It’s a “no-fault learning environment,” as organizers called it. By that, they mean mistakes can happen without it being life or death this time.

More than 200 people from across central Virginia volunteered to participate in this active shooter training. VCU Police Chief John Venuti says that’s a large amount for a simulation, and participation like that is what makes the training so impactful.

“If you’re part of the Richmond community, you have an absolute responsibility to ensure that your community is safe,” Venuti said. “Communities keep communities safe. Community members need to be involved, and they need to understand the responsibility that they have, and they need to understand what actions to take.”

Chief Venuti says it’s something they used to do every year or so, but it hasn’t been able to happen since before the pandemic.

“When I was a student, it wasn’t like this. And you know, students and young people and everyone really need to prepare to be able to respond,” said Venuti. “We’ve seen these situations can occur anywhere, at any point in time, any venue,” Venuti said.

Though this exercise falls just two months after a mass shooting took place two blocks from the same location, Venuti says that the incident did not influence this drill. The exercise had been in the works for eight months.

“I have not changed my stance or protocol on active shooter response. In the 13 years I’ve been here at VCU, it’s something we train for regularly,” Venuti said.

Chief Venuti says he can’t tell us much about the shooting outside the Altria theater, but he did say there was a rapid, aggressive response there, precisely what they are trying to keep training for.

“We want to get their hearts pumping, and we want them to really feel like it’s a real thing. Because when you practice it, when the real thing happens, we feel like you’d be a little more prepared. So we try our best to make it look as realistic as possible,” Hooker said.

The goal is to allow VCU to evaluate its response to emergencies and how it cooperates with community partners and other agencies.

“The group today is following our plan at the Old Dominion EMS alliance. So, we have a stake in it as well. We want to make sure that at the end of the day, that the plan is working the way it’s supposed to,” Hooker said.

Volunteers role played as injured victims in the active shooter training exercise at VCU on Aug. 2. (WWBT)

