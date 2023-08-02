Valley first responders participate in National Night Out

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday night first responders across the country participated in National Night Out.

“Communities are networking, they’re getting out and talking to one another and sharing stories and getting to know one another they’re not just staying cooped up in their homes and that’s important that helps us help the community,” Chief Kelley Warner, of the Harrisonburg Police Department said.

Across the Valley, communities gathered to enjoy time with those responders on a non-emergency basis.

“A lot of times when they see us we have lights and sirens on and we’re trying to get somewhere quickly and they’re wondering what all is going on but this is an event that they can you know come and talk to us, interact with us and see what we do and you know see we are just like they are,” Sheriff Donald Smith, for the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said.

National Night Out was full of smiles and laughs for first responders and community members.

“Someone came to me and said a lot of people are smiling up there when they’re coming to get their hot dogs and brats and that makes me happy to know we’re able to provide some enjoyment for folks,” Eldon Kurtz, board member for the Northeast neighborhood in Harrisonburg said.

It gave first responders the chance to feel like kids again.

“The smiles on the kid’s faces when I see one of our detectives is trying to play the toss game and can’t get one in and the children do so we get to make fun of each other,” Chief Warner said.

The event allows first responders to become familiar faces to the people they serve.

“We want our community to know our first responders,” Sheriff Smith said.

It also reminded first responders why they put the uniform on every day.

“It really is an opportunity for us to let our hair down and smile and remember why it is that we all joined this great profession of policing,” Chief Warner said.

