Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

UVA Health offering diabetes support group

UVA Health
UVA Health
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is offering a Diabetes Support Group for people in Charlottesville and beyond.

These support groups bring individuals who are battling diabetes together. They cover topics on nutrition, medications, possible complications, and more.

The Diabetes Support Group meets on the first Thursday of each month at the Fontaine Research Park.

Click here for more information.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
Carlos Portillio
Families and friends honoring the life of Carlos Portillo

Latest News

James River Brewery
Central Virginia breweries earn recognition in Virginia Craft Beer Cup
(FILE)
Housing market slows around Charlottesville, CAAR says
Tower on Clark Mountain
NBC29 expands coverage into Orange County area
Camp Holiday Trails
Camp Holiday Trails hosting military children in celebration of Heroes’ Day