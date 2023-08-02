UVA Health offering diabetes support group

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is offering a Diabetes Support Group for people in Charlottesville and beyond.

These support groups bring individuals who are battling diabetes together. They cover topics on nutrition, medications, possible complications, and more.

The Diabetes Support Group meets on the first Thursday of each month at the Fontaine Research Park.

