NBC29 expands coverage into Orange County area

Tower on Clark Mountain
Tower on Clark Mountain
By NBC29
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - NBC29 has a new transmitter in the northern part of our coverage area that will help people there get a better over-the-air signal.

The upgrade has just been added at the top of Clark Mountain in Orange County. It’ll beam all six of WVIR’s stations to antennas in Orange and Culpeper counties.

Folks there can re-scan their televisions to find the signals.

If you’re watching on cable, satellite, or a streaming service you’re all set.

