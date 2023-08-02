Increasing Humidity and the Return of Scattered Showers and Storms for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Still comfortable tonight, but transitioning to increased humidity and the return of scattered showers and storms for the late week. Temperatures will still trend below average for the late week, but more humid. A storm system sliding to our south and an approaching cold front, through Friday, will bring scattered showers and storms.

Currently, Saturday is trending dry, with more scattered storms returning by Sunday into Monday as temperatures heat back up.

Tonight: Variable clouds, hazy. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, more humid. Scattered showers & storms by PM. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, humid. Scattered showers & storms. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Seasonable, humid. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 80s.

