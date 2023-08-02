Advertise With Us
Housing market slows around Charlottesville, CAAR says

By Destini Harris
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The housing market is slower than last year, according to the latest report from the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors. However, it is still competitive.

“We want homeownership to be attainable for everyone, but this market is not representative of the best market for everyone to jump in,” S. Lisa Herndon said Wednesday, August 2.

Herndon is with CAAR, which serves the city, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, and Louisa counties. She says there is a major shift in listings and rates.

“Every market is impacted by interest rates, the mortgage interest rates, which now to get a 30 year fixed mortgage is around 6.78%,” Herndon said.

CAAR’s report says this past spring was the slowest the home market has been in a decade. Herndon says demand is growing because home listings are low. As a result, prices are spiking in some areas.

“Prices are still remaining high. You do see some dip in pricing, but overall, they’re remaining strong,” she said.

The downward slope stems from how many homes are up for sale.

“Everything is tied back to the availability of homes on the market,” Herndon said.

Herndon anticipates we’ll continue to see an increase in interest rates. She adds that it is always ideal to talk to an expert about when to buy a house based on your finances.

