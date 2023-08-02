Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Hazy sunshine, and pleasantly warm

Tracking a cold front
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see hazy sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. Canadian wild fires will keep hazy sunshine in place. An approaching cold front is heading east. Late scattered showers and storms are expected Thursday. More widespread activity is expected Friday. Behind the frontal boundary, temperatures will warm into the upper 80s with sunshine Saturday. However, a few scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday, as we warm back into the 90s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Hazy sunshine & pleasant, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & comfy, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Showers & storms, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, few storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
Carlos Portillio
Families and friends honoring the life of Carlos Portillo

Latest News

Feeling more like September than August
Cool, comfortable night. Pleasant Wednesday
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Comfortable Night and Pleasant Wednesday. Some Late Week Storms
Enjoy the break from the high heat and humidity