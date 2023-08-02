Hazy sunshine, and pleasantly warm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see hazy sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. Canadian wild fires will keep hazy sunshine in place. An approaching cold front is heading east. Late scattered showers and storms are expected Thursday. More widespread activity is expected Friday. Behind the frontal boundary, temperatures will warm into the upper 80s with sunshine Saturday. However, a few scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday, as we warm back into the 90s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Hazy sunshine & pleasant, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & comfy, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Showers & storms, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, few storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

