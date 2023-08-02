Feeling more like September than August

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Cool and comfortable start to the day. We’ll experience another day of pleasant temperatures and humidity. As our winds come out of the northwest, more smoke from Canadian wild fires will filter across our sky. Meanwhile, a frontal boundary to our west will bring shower and storm chances for the end of the week. We’ll see a split decision weekend, sunny and warm Saturday, a few storms and hot Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Hazy sun & pleasant, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & comfy, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

