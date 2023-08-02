Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Feeling more like September than August

Late week changes
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Cool and comfortable start to the day. We’ll experience another day of pleasant temperatures and humidity. As our winds come out of the northwest, more smoke from Canadian wild fires will filter across our sky. Meanwhile, a frontal boundary to our west will bring shower and storm chances for the end of the week. We’ll see a split decision weekend, sunny and warm Saturday, a few storms and hot Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Hazy sun & pleasant, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & comfy, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
Carlos Portillio
Families and friends honoring the life of Carlos Portillo

Latest News

Cool, comfortable night. Pleasant Wednesday
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Comfortable Night and Pleasant Wednesday. Some Late Week Storms
Enjoy the break from the high heat and humidity
What a day !