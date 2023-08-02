CPD hosts National Night Out Celebration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands of law enforcement agencies across the country came together for the nation’s 40th ‘National Night Out’. For the first time in six years, Charlottesville police participated.

Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis says it was something that was important for him to bring back when he became chief.

”It’s a night where everyone gets together -- the police, the community, community stakeholders, just to have a good time, build relationships, and evidently dunk me in the dunk tank,” Kochis said.

Kochis was one of many to bring a towel with him to the event.

Aside from the fun - Sergeant Eric Thomas says National Night Out is an excellent way for people to get to know their neighbors.

“Especially like during the holidays, or during the summer months, when people go out of town. So if you know your neighbors know who goes and comes from their house, you can recognize suspicious activity,” Thomas said.

Kochis says that’s a crucial part of combating crime.

“Let’s get back to building relationships with the community, understanding that as we’re addressing the complex issues of crime within our communities, we need to do it together as a community and the police department,” Kochis said.

As for why this is the first time it has happened in six years, Kochis says he doesn’t know.

“I’ve only been here since January. But I can tell you, we’re gonna do it every year,” Kochis said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.