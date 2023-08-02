Charlottesville nonprofit looking for families to help provide foster care to kids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community Attention Foster Families is looking for people who are willing to open their homes and hearts to children in foster care.

The goal is to keep as many kids connected to their community as possible.

CAFF says you don’t have to be in a two-income household or have a set income amount. The important thing is to be open and have a willingness to learn.

“We accept people from all walks of life, because we want them to be representative of the population of kids that come into care,” Senior Family Services Specialist Tiffany Polychrones said.

There is a training program all potential foster parents must go through before fostering a child.

A virtual training session is scheduled for 6 p.m. August 9.

