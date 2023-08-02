Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Charlottesville nonprofit looking for families to help provide foster care to kids

(FILE)
(FILE)(File)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community Attention Foster Families is looking for people who are willing to open their homes and hearts to children in foster care.

The goal is to keep as many kids connected to their community as possible.

CAFF says you don’t have to be in a two-income household or have a set income amount. The important thing is to be open and have a willingness to learn.

“We accept people from all walks of life, because we want them to be representative of the population of kids that come into care,” Senior Family Services Specialist Tiffany Polychrones said.

There is a training program all potential foster parents must go through before fostering a child.

A virtual training session is scheduled for 6 p.m. August 9.

Click here to learn more.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
Carlos Portillio
Families and friends honoring the life of Carlos Portillo

Latest News

Virginia State Police say a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling south when it was fired at by a...
19-year-old shot on I-85 in Dinwiddie dies
Police Chief Michael Kochis gets dunked during National Night Out
CPD hosts National Night Out Celebration
Across the Valley, communities gathered to enjoy time with those responders on a non-emergency...
Valley first responders participate in National Night Out
Crash near Greenville cleared, VDOT says
Crash near Greenville cleared, VDOT says